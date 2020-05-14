Home

Louise S. Yacona

Louise S. Yacona Obituary
Louise S. Yacona (Tomasetti) passed away peacefully on May 8, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.

Louise was the youngest of eleven children born to the late Abramo and Matalena Tomasetti. She was 85 years young, when the Lord called her home.

Louise is survived by her loving sister Angeline Calderone and her loving sister in law Grace Tomasetti. She was preceded in death by her husband Frederick and her youngest of three children John A. Yacona. She is survived by her children and their families: Late John (Darlene), John, Jr., Sean and Danyell Santos; Marilyn Barnes Yacona, Jamie, Stacey, James and Adrienne; Frederick Yaconna, Jr., (Cindy), Amanda, Fred, Michael; and many great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren and nieces and nephews. All of us will miss her dearly. Louise will have a private family visitation and burial in Laurel Hill Cemetery on Friday.

Due to the current restrictions, a memorial mass will be celebrated at a later date.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to her family from the website below.

www.pagefuneralhome.com #lifecelebrationbypage
Published in Burlington County Times on May 14, 2020
