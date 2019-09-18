Home

Covington Funeral Home
755 White Horse Pike
Atco, NJ 08004
(856) 336-2078
Service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
7:00 PM
Christ The King Episcopal Church
40 Charleston Rd
Willingboro, NJ
View Map
Louise T. Rose Obituary
Louise T. Rose (formerly Mrs. Gaines) of Willingboro, N.J. passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, with her family by her side. She was 86.

Louise was the loving wife of Theodore Rose, and the beloved mother of Debra Adkins, Tyrone Taylor, Amy Morgan, Andrea Nixon, Larthett Gaines, Lawrence Gaines, Terri Rose and Jeffrey Rose.

Louise was a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated. An Omega Omega Service will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at Christ the King Episcopal Church, 40 Charleston Rd., Willingboro, NJ 08046.

Relatives and friends are invited to the viewing from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, followed by Reflections from 10 to 10:30 a.m., at Christ the King Episcopal Church. Funeral services will follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Louise's name to the Youth Program at Christ the King Episcopal Church.

Online condolences can be left for the family at the funeral home's web site below.

Covington Funeral Home,

Atco, N.J.

www.covingtonfh.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Sept. 18, 2019
