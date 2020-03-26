Burlington County Times Obituaries
Lt. Col. Fred R. Ball (Ret.) of Eastampton, N.J. passed away on March, 23, 2020. He was 89.

Mr. Ball leaves behind Eileen, his devoted wife of 64 years; three loving children, Karen (David Osworth), Stephen and Scott (Leonora); four grandchildren, Sean (Valarie), Melanie, Christian and Olivia; and two great grandsons, Gavin and Blake. His family cared for him and were with him in his later years.

During his 20 years of service in both the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Army, Mr. Ball served a tour of duty in Vietnam, and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Legion of Merit. He served with distinction in the JAG Corps for nine years. After retiring from the military, Mr. Ball entered private law practice, and for the remainder of his career worked for NJM Insurance.

Mr. Ball enjoyed his golden years with his grandchildren and vacationing in Hawaii with his family.

Mr. Ball was born in Clinton, Iowa. He graduated from Butler University and Temple University School of Law. He loved playing golf and contract bridge with friends, earning life master status. Mr. Ball also was a member of the Freemasons with his father, Fred Sr.

Unfortunately due to COVID-19, all services will be private. Entombment with military honors at BGWCD Veteran's Memorial Cemetery will be held at a later date.

Contributions in his memory may be made to Father Flanagan's Boys Home at www.boystown.org.

Published in Burlington County Times on Mar. 26, 2020
