|
|
Lieutenant Colonel Robert W. Hansen, USAF (Retired) died Saturday, May 2, 2020, in Bryan, Texas. He was 98.
He was born in Rochester, N.Y. on Dec. 14, 1921.
He is survived by two sons, Colonel Roger W. Hansen, USAF (Retired) and his wife, Carol, and Lieutenant Colonel Richard J. Hansen, USAF (Retired) and his wife, Ellen; his daughter, Debra J. Hansen; grandchildren and their spouses include Christie and TJ Curry, Randy and Erin Hansen, Ryan and Erica Hansen and Christopher Haberberger; and six great grandchildren, Emily Curry, Jamie Curry, Robert Hansen, Clare Hansen, Curtis Hansen, and Taylor Hansen.
Lt. Col. Hansen entered the United States Army on Jan. 15, 1942 from his hometown Rochester, N.Y. His introduction to the Army began with shoveling coal in the potbellied stoves of the barracks. He knew he wanted to fly airplanes and selected the Air Corps as his branch of service. He graduated from pilot training on Oct. 1, 1943 and was commissioned a second lieutenant.
In February 1944 he married Marion Roelands, who preceded him in death.
On April 27, 1944 he piloted a brand new B-24 and flew to England, where he was assigned to the 458th Bomb Group (Heavy) located at Horsham-St. Faith, England. On Dec. 30, 1944 he completed his 30th bomb mission and in January 1945 he was headed home to Rochester and entered the reserves at the end of World War II.
After being recalled for the Korean Conflict he spent time as a pilot in the Military Air Transport Service and later in the Military Airlift Command. He flew numerous airlift aircraft and finished his flying in the C-141 Starlifter. He ended his career in 1977 with 35 years of service and over 10,000 hours of military flying time. He loved flying and loved the United States Air Force - a perfect match.
A family remembrance will be held at graveside in the future.
Donations may be made to the .
Published in Burlington County Times on May 6, 2020