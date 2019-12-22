|
Lucia Curti Milligan of Moorestown, N.J. passed away Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. She was 93.
Lucia was born Aug. 27, 1926 in Naples, Italy. She came to the U.S. in 1946 on the ship, Algonquin, after her marriage to U.S. veteran Ralph Milligan.
She attended the Barbizon School of Modeling in Philadelphia and was a cosmetician for John Wanamaker, Nan Duskin and Bonwit Teller. She is best known for her professional singing and in retirement, her paintings. She also served as a volunteer for Samaritan Hospice and Paws Farm.
Lucia lived in Delran until her move to Lutheran Crossing, where she spent the last 10 years.
She is survived by her daughter, Alida Moose (Robert) of Chalfont, Pa., her grandchildren, Rob (Shoko) of New York and Andrew (Noelle) of Philadelphia, and two great grandchildren.
She was interred at Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Wrightstown, N.J.
Published in Burlington County Times on Dec. 22, 2019