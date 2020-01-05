|
|
Lucille P. (Mangus) Cox of Roebling passed away into God's loving and eternal care Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at the Samaritan Hospice Inpatient Unit, Mt. Holly. She was 83.
Born and raised in Trenton, she settled in Roebling more than 37 years ago.
Mrs. Cox retired as an assembler at the Carter Wallace Co. in Cranbury in 1996, after many years of service. In her earlier years, she enjoyed knitting, later in life she enjoyed a good book at the library. She also liked going on casino bus trips, and loved animals.
Preceded in death by her parents, Anthony and Verna Mangus; brothers, Robert Mangus Sr., and Anthony Mangus Jr., and a sister, Delores Parrey, she is survived by her loving husband of 37 years, Harold Cox; and her son, Michael Dolan (Judi). She also leaves behind her stepchildren, Holly Hilferty (Thomas Jr.) and David Cox; her grandchildren, Timothy Hilferty and Paige Hilferty; and her sisters, Antoinette "Netta" Okun (David) and Sharon "Shaye" Schully; and extended family and dear friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at the Dennison Funeral Home, 214 West Front St., Florence, where her funeral service will follow. Interment will be held privately.
Donations in Lucille's name may be sent to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
To offer condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home's Web site below.
Dennison Funeral Home,
Florence
www.dennisonfh.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Jan. 5, 2020