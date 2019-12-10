Burlington County Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Perinchief Chapels
438 High Street
Mt. Holly, NJ 08060
(609) 267-0399
Resources
More Obituaries for Lucy Stellwag
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucy M. Stellwag

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lucy M. Stellwag Obituary
Lucy M. Stellwag of Hainesport passed away Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at her home. She was 94.

Born in Mount Holly, Lucy was a lifelong area resident and a graduate of Rancocas Valley Regional High School. She was a retired secretary in the Mount Holly Township Schools, where she worked for over 25 years. Lucy also served as a secretary for the local chapter of the NJEA.

She was an active member of Our Lady Queen of Peace Church in Hainesport and was a member of the Altar Rosary Society, sang in the choir and ran a 4-H Group at the church.

The wife of the late Albert N. Stellwag, she is survived by her daughter, Patricia Bowker and her husband, Don, of Plainfield, N.J., two sons, Albert Norman Stellwag Jr. and his wife, Gloria, of Asheboro, N.C. and John F. and his wife, Ann, of Mount Laurel, 10 grandchildren, 21 great- grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. She is also survived by a sister, Shirley Bunting of Medford.

Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, 1603 Marne Hwy., Hainesport, NJ 08036, where friends may visit with the family from 10 to 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Hainesport.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name to Our Lady Queen of Peace Church at the address above, would be appreciated.

Perinchief Chapels,

Mount Holly

www.perinchief.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Dec. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lucy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Perinchief Chapels
Download Now