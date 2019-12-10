|
Lucy M. Stellwag of Hainesport passed away Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at her home. She was 94.
Born in Mount Holly, Lucy was a lifelong area resident and a graduate of Rancocas Valley Regional High School. She was a retired secretary in the Mount Holly Township Schools, where she worked for over 25 years. Lucy also served as a secretary for the local chapter of the NJEA.
She was an active member of Our Lady Queen of Peace Church in Hainesport and was a member of the Altar Rosary Society, sang in the choir and ran a 4-H Group at the church.
The wife of the late Albert N. Stellwag, she is survived by her daughter, Patricia Bowker and her husband, Don, of Plainfield, N.J., two sons, Albert Norman Stellwag Jr. and his wife, Gloria, of Asheboro, N.C. and John F. and his wife, Ann, of Mount Laurel, 10 grandchildren, 21 great- grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. She is also survived by a sister, Shirley Bunting of Medford.
Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, 1603 Marne Hwy., Hainesport, NJ 08036, where friends may visit with the family from 10 to 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Hainesport.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name to Our Lady Queen of Peace Church at the address above, would be appreciated.
