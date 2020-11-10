1/
Luis German Alayo-Armas
Luis German Alayo- Armas passed away Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at his home in Medford surrounded by loving family. He was 86.

Born in Santiago de Chuco – Departmento de la Libertad, Peru, Mr. Alayo earned his Master's degree in Accounting and Auditing from Universidad Nacional Mayor de San Marcos, Universidad de Lima and IPAE, where he studied for his Master's. He had a strong passion for accounting; he worked in the field for many years and was consistently reading books. He loved poetry, a few of his favorite authors were Cesar Vallejo and Gustavo Adolfo Becquer. He arrived to the United States in 1994 and became a U.S. Citizen, an achievement that he was very proud of. He then went on to work in the Accounting Department at Burlington Coat Factory for 10 years, where he broke down the English barrier. He lived in New Jersey until 2009 and returned in 2016 to be closer to his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Luis is survived by his loving wife, Julia, to whom he was married for 57 years; five children, Milagros (Jose), Monica (Skipper), Luis (Debbie), Ana and Tania (Jorge); 10 grandchildren, Luis, Amy, Adrian, Jordan, Sarah, Laura, Anthony, George, Fiorella, and Adrian C.; and six great- grandchildren, Aria, Ava, Olivia, Lukas, Camilo and Gabriel. He is also survived by his siblings in Peru, Ramiro, Clemencia and Gudelia.

Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday, at the Perinchief Chapels, 438 High St., Mount Holly, where friends may visit with the family from 10 to 11 a.m. Cremation will be private. Due to Covid-19, masks must be worn and social distancing guidelines should be followed. There are capacity restrictions at the funeral home.

Contributions in his name may be made to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation at npcf.us

Perinchief Chapels,

Mount Holly

www.perinchief.com

Published in Burlington County Times on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Perinchief Chapels
438 High Street
Mt. Holly, NJ 08060
(609) 267-0399
