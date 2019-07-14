Home

Perinchief Chapels
438 High Street
Mt. Holly, NJ 08060
(609) 267-0399
Luis Rafael Reyes-Torres

Luis Rafael Reyes-Torres Obituary
Luis Rafael Reyes- Torres of Pemberton passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at home in Pemberton, N.J., where he was a longtime resident.

Luis was born April 28, 1927, in Santa Isabel, Puerto Rico, to the late Luis Reyes Hernandez Torres and Angela Torres Miranda. He was the oldest of eight siblings.

During his military career, Luis received his BS while servicing 22 years in the U.S. Army. He honorably served in the Korean War and the Vietnam War and received the Bronze and Ambassador of Peace Medals. He retired and continued his service with the U.S. Postal service for another 20 years and retired. Still fully energetic went to work for people with needs for 10 more years and finally decided to enjoy retirement.

"Daddy" accepted Jesus Christ early in his childhood and as a founding member of Christ the Redeemer RC Church and Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed his family, community, gardening, especially animals i.e. bird watching and feeding them.

Luis leaves to cherish and rejoice in his home his four children, Evelyn Rodriguez, Wanda Smith (Robert Jr.), Luis R. Reyes Jr. (Alita), and Vije Espada (Raul); eight grandchildren, Luis Rodriguez, Jennie I. Rodriguez (Michael Delgado), Wanda Espada, Robert L. Smith III, Jessica Smith, Michael Reyes, Xzavier Mahadocon, and Quentin Mahadocon; eight siblings and numerous great-grandchildren; two special nephews, Oscar Torres and Sammy Gonzalez (El-Nene); many nieces and nephews; one special sister in-law, Elsa Colon-Bonilla; and a host of family and friends who treasure Luis's memory as a man who loved everyone that's why he was known as "DADDY".

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at Christ the Redeemer RC Church, 115 South Ave., Mount Holly. Interment will follow in the Brig. Gen. Wm. C. Doyle Military Cemetery. Relatives and Friends may visit with the family from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Perinchief Chapels, 438 High Street, Mount Holly.

Perinchief Chapels,

Mount Holly

www.perinchief.com
Published in Burlington County Times on July 14, 2019
