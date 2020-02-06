Home

PAGE FUNERAL HOME - BURLINGTON
302 E UNION ST
Burlington, NJ 08016
(609) 386-3700
Luzetta Williams Golden

Luzetta Williams Golden Obituary
Luzetta Williams Golden of Browns Mills, formerly of Burlington, passed away Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at Marcella Center in Burlington Township. She was 67.

A Life Tribute Celebration will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, at the Page Funeral Home, 302 E. Union Street, Burlington.

To view her full obituary and for ways to express sympathy, please visit the funeral home's web site below.

Page Funeral Home,

Burlington

www.pagefuneralhome.com

Published in Burlington County Times on Feb. 6, 2020
