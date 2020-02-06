|
Luzetta Williams Golden of Browns Mills, formerly of Burlington, passed away Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at Marcella Center in Burlington Township. She was 67.
A Life Tribute Celebration will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, at the Page Funeral Home, 302 E. Union Street, Burlington.
Published in Burlington County Times on Feb. 6, 2020