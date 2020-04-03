Home

Lydia Stelnick of Monmouth Junction, N.J. passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020. She was 93.

Lydia was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. and was a resident of Staten Island, Columbus, and Monmouth Junction, N.J. She was an active member and neighbor in her Homestead Community of Columbus.

Lydia was preceded in death by her parents, Roman and Stella (Mazurkiewicz) Kozel; her husband, Paul Stelnick; her son, Richard Stelnick; and her brother, Edward Kozel.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Gregory and Kathryn Stelnick, and her grandchildren, Christopher Stelnick, Kristen Graziano and her husband, Michael Graziano, Katie Royce and her husband, Raymond Royce, and Kelly Stelnick and her husband, Robert Smith. Lydia is also survived by her five great grandchildren, Amelia, Charlotte, Aubrie, Lily, and Brayden, as well as two step great granddaughters, Alyssa and Alexia.

Lydia enjoyed spending as much time as she could with her children and grandchildren while cooking their favorite foods and talking about her younger life on her family farm and summers spent in the mountains of upstate New York. Her favorite days were the holidays that she always spent surrounded by all of her family.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

M.J. Murphy Funeral Home,

Monmouth Junction, N.J.

mjmurphyfuneralhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Apr. 3, 2020
