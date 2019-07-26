|
|
Lynda Carol Alexander Fonde, born Nov. 10, 1940 in Joliet, Illinois to Cozetta Fern (Arnold) and Carroll Jackman Alexander, passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at home in Columbus, N.J. She was 78.
Lynn graduated from Morrisville High School, obtained a Bachelor of Science degree from Albright College and a Master of Education degree from Rutgers University.
A lifelong educator, Lynn taught Home Economics for 36 years in the Trenton, N.J. Public School System. She was an active member in NEA, NJEA, MCEA and the TEA, for which she was a successful Grievance Committee Chair for many years. After she retired from teaching, she served on the Executive Board of the Mercer County Retired Educators' Association and chaired the Membership Committee.
In addition to teaching, she enjoyed making costumes for the school productions, and authored two family genealogy books. Lynn was well-known for being a voracious reader, an expert seamstress and a creative crafter. She also volunteered with Meals on Wheels and taught sewing at HomeFront.
Lynn is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Bert E. Fonde; her two children, Bertram Alan Fonde and Patricia Lynn Fonde; her sister, Marsha K. Alexander Groff; and two nephews, Scott Jeffrey Weyrauch and Kevin Alexander Weyrauch; as well as many cousins and very dear friends.
A life well lived – Lynn will continue to be held in our hearts as she gave so much to all of us.
Her funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Monday, at the Perinchief Chapels, 438 High Street, Mount Holly, where friends may visit with the family from 9 to 11 a.m. Burial will be in Newtown Cemetery, Newtown, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to HomeFront, 1880 Princeton Ave., Lawrenceville, NJ 08648-4518.
Perinchief Chapels,
Mount Holly, N.J.
www.perinchief.com
Published in Burlington County Times on July 26, 2019