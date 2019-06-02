Home

MOUNT LAUREL HOME FOR FUNERALS, INC.
212 ARK ROAD
Mount Laurel, NJ 08054-6309
(856) 234-6900
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Brig. Gen. Wm. C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery
M. Virginia Dudley

M. Virginia Dudley Obituary
M. Virginia (Shinn) Dudley, a third-generation Moorestonian, passed away May 20, 2019. She was 93.

She was the devoted wife of the late Jay Kenneth Dudley, who was a lifelong local elementary school teacher and photographer.

She was the loving mother-in-law of the late Norman Lamont Barksdale, and the loving mother of Susan Dudley Barksdale, whom she is survived by. Two cousins also survive her.

Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, at the Brig. Gen. Wm. C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

Virginia, who was a gifted seamstress, loved to travel internationally and read. She, alongside her late husband, frequently volunteered at such establishments as the Ft. Dix and McGuire Air Force Base. A former Temple University employee, she also proudly served domestically as a nurse during World War II. Later in her life she worked for many years as a cartographer. Additionally, she was a past president and member of the former Moorestown Business and Women's Association.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .

Condolences may be forwarded to the Mount Laurel Home for Funerals at: (856) 234-6900, 212 Ark Road, Mount Laurel, NJ 08054-6309.

Mount Laurel Home for Funerals,

Mount Laurel
Published in Burlington County Times on June 2, 2019
