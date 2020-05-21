Home

POWERED BY

Services
Molden Funeral Chapel
133 Otter St
Bristol, PA 19007
(215) 788-6612
Resources
More Obituaries for Madeleine Tronser Britton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Madeleine R. Tronser Britton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Madeleine R. Tronser Britton Obituary
Madeleine R. Tronser Britton, of Burlington, N.J. and formerly of Bristol, Pa. and Beverly, N.J., passed away peacefully on May 14, 2020. She was 93.

She was born in Philadelphia, Pa. to the late George Tronser and Frances (Margeram).

Madeleine is preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Britton. He was her teenage sweetheart and next door neighbor. She was also preceded in death by her brother, George Tronser.

She enjoyed being a homemaker and crafts.

She is survived by her special friend and former caregiver, Joyce Pople Prendergast and her family; special niece, Dianne Melnick and her family; and the entire Pople family.

Madeleine will be deeply missed by several nieces and nephews and friends.

In lieu of flowers, please consider sending a donation to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia by visiting www.chop.edu.

Due to current gathering restrictions, Madeleine will be laid to rest privately at St. Mark Cemetery.

Molden Funeral Chapel &

Cremation Service

www.moldenfuneralchapel.com
Published in Burlington County Times on May 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Madeleine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Molden Funeral Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -