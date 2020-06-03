Madeline Johnson, our Queen Mother, entered heaven on Monday, May 25, 2020, while working as a RN and first responder. She fought heroically for her life, but sadly succumbed to Covid-19 and passed with her children, Darren and Nicole, by her side.She is survived by her children, Brother Thomas and Sister Pauline, and a host of family and friends.May Funeral Homes,Camden, Pennsauken,Vineland, Willingboro& Sicklerville, N.J.and Philadelphia, Pa.