Madeline Johnson, our Queen Mother, entered heaven on Monday, May 25, 2020, while working as a RN and first responder. She fought heroically for her life, but sadly succumbed to Covid-19 and passed with her children, Darren and Nicole, by her side.
She is survived by her children, Brother Thomas and Sister Pauline, and a host of family and friends.
May Funeral Homes,
Camden, Pennsauken,
Vineland, Willingboro
& Sicklerville, N.J.
and Philadelphia, Pa.
www.mayfuneralhomes.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Jun. 3, 2020.