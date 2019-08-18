|
Mae B. Novelle, age 107 years, of Lumberton, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at her son's home.
Mae was born in Philadelphia as Thelma May Winter and raised by her aunt Belle and Albert Ballinger. Belle and Albert built the Sears house on Branch Street in Medford in 1911. Mae had a wonderful childhood in Medford and many good times at their summer cottage on Lake Atsion. She graduated from Mount Holly High School in 1930 and Montclair State College in 1934. She later became a Registered Nurse, graduating from Mount Holly Nursing School in 1939.
She was the school nurse for the three schools in Carlstadt, N.J., for 30 years, and upon retirement in 1980 returned to the Sears house of her childhood. Mae was involved in the Episcopal Church throughout her long life. Since 1980 she had been very involved at Trinity Episcopal Church, Vincentown.
Mae was preceded in death by her husband Joseph, and her parents.
For the last six years she has resided with her son Robert and his wife Helen in Lumberton and is also survived by her daughter Susan Gentle (Francis), 11 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
Funeral arrangements are private and a memorial service will be conducted at Trinity Episcopal Church, Vincentown at the convenience of family and friends.
Published in Burlington County Times on Aug. 18, 2019