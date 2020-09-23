Mae V. Tilghman of Burlington, N.J. passed away peacefully on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at her home at the Masonic Village.Mae will be greatly missed by her loving family: sons, Wayne Gaskill (Carol) and Lester Gaskill (Susan), and her stepchildren, Heidi Tilghman, Debbie Tilghman, Kim Redford (Charles), Douglas Tilghman, and Dennis Tilghman (Mary Ann). She was dearly loved by her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Mae is also survived by her brother, E. Allen Nixon (Margaret), and two nephews. She had a large extended family and many dear friends.She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Richard W. Tilghman, and stepdaughter, Wendy Tilghman.Mae was born in Vincentown, N.J. on May 19, 1934 to Clara and Earl Nixon, and lived in Burlington County her whole life, moving to Masonic Village in 2018. Mae was a very hard worker all her life, from the family farm to RKL Controls (Robbins & Myers), and remained active after retirement. She enjoyed many years with Dick at their winter home in Lake Alfred, Fla.She was a member of the Vincentown Grange, the Juliustown United Methodist Church, and Eastern Star. Mae was an avid quilter and also enjoyed other hobbies including ceramics, basket weaving, knitting and crocheting. Not one to ever be idle, she quickly became involved in volunteer work at her new home at Masonic Village. Mae loved her family deeply and was a very proud mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be missed by all.Funeral services will be held Friday, Sept. 25, at the Juliustown Methodist Church, 415 Main St., Juliustown, N.J., where relatives and friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Interment will follow the service in Jacobstown Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Mae to the Juliustown Methodist Church, P.O. Box 195, Juliustown, NJ 08042.Condolences may be sent to the family at the funeral home's web site below.Ed Kaelin III,Lee Funeral Home,Mount Holly