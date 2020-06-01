Malissa M. Moczulski
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Malissa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Malissa M. Moczulski passed away Friday, May 15, 2020.

Born Jan. 29, 1983, in Willingboro, Malissa graduated junior high school from All Saints Catholic School, then went on to graduate from Archbishop Wood High School, Warminster, Pa. She was offered many athletic scholarships, ultimately choosing the University of Maryland.

She was in training to become a store manager for Royal Farms. Softball was a life-long passion of hers that led her team, The Blazing Angel's, to win the ASA Oklahoma Hall of Fame Tournament. Soon thereafter, they went on to win the ASA Nationals.

She is survived by her parents, Edward and Lonna Moczulski; and her sisters, Vanessa and Olivia Moczulski. She was the aunt of Arianna Hicks. She also is survived by her uncle, Daniel Moczulski; cousin, Daniel Moczulski; her grandparents, Loy and Lillian Ellsworth; and her loving rabbit, Bun Bun.

Family services are private.

Donations may be made to Catholic St. Valentine's Polish National Church, care of Father Mariusz Mularczyk, 2330 Margaret St., Philadelphia, PA 19137, or to catholiccharitiestrenton.org - Domestic Violence.

Dennison McGee Funeral Home,

Burlington

Dennisonfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Burlington County Times on Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved