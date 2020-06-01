Malissa M. Moczulski passed away Friday, May 15, 2020.
Born Jan. 29, 1983, in Willingboro, Malissa graduated junior high school from All Saints Catholic School, then went on to graduate from Archbishop Wood High School, Warminster, Pa. She was offered many athletic scholarships, ultimately choosing the University of Maryland.
She was in training to become a store manager for Royal Farms. Softball was a life-long passion of hers that led her team, The Blazing Angel's, to win the ASA Oklahoma Hall of Fame Tournament. Soon thereafter, they went on to win the ASA Nationals.
She is survived by her parents, Edward and Lonna Moczulski; and her sisters, Vanessa and Olivia Moczulski. She was the aunt of Arianna Hicks. She also is survived by her uncle, Daniel Moczulski; cousin, Daniel Moczulski; her grandparents, Loy and Lillian Ellsworth; and her loving rabbit, Bun Bun.
Family services are private.
Donations may be made to Catholic St. Valentine's Polish National Church, care of Father Mariusz Mularczyk, 2330 Margaret St., Philadelphia, PA 19137, or to catholiccharitiestrenton.org - Domestic Violence.
Dennison McGee Funeral Home, Burlington
Burlington
Dennisonfh.com
Dennison McGee Funeral Home,
Burlington
Dennisonfh.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Jun. 1, 2020.