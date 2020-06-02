Malissa M. Moczulski, born Jan. 29, 1983 in Willingboro, N.J., passed away Friday, May 15, 2020.
She graduated junior high school from All Saints Catholic School then went on to graduate from Archbishop Wood High School, Pa. She was offered many athletic scholarships, ultimately choosing the University of Maryland.
She was in training to become a store manager for Royal Farms. Softball was a lifelong passion of hers that led her team, The Blazing Angels, to win the ASA Oklahoma Hall of Fame Tournament. Soon thereafter they went on to win the ASA Nationals.
She is survived by her parents, Edward and Lonna Moczulski, and her sisters, Vanessa and Olivia Moczulski. Malissa was the aunt of Arianna Hicks, and is also survived by her uncle, Daniel Moczulski, her cousin, Daniel Moczulski, her grandparents, Loy and Lillian Ellsworth, and her loving rabbit, Bun Bun.
Family services will be held privately.
Donations can be made to Catholic St. Valentine's Polish National Church c/o Father Mariusz Mularczyk, 2330 Margaret St., Philadelphia, PA 19137, or to catholiccharitiestrenton.org/domestic-violence-services.
Dennison McGee Funeral Home,
Burlington
Dennisonfh.com
She graduated junior high school from All Saints Catholic School then went on to graduate from Archbishop Wood High School, Pa. She was offered many athletic scholarships, ultimately choosing the University of Maryland.
She was in training to become a store manager for Royal Farms. Softball was a lifelong passion of hers that led her team, The Blazing Angels, to win the ASA Oklahoma Hall of Fame Tournament. Soon thereafter they went on to win the ASA Nationals.
She is survived by her parents, Edward and Lonna Moczulski, and her sisters, Vanessa and Olivia Moczulski. Malissa was the aunt of Arianna Hicks, and is also survived by her uncle, Daniel Moczulski, her cousin, Daniel Moczulski, her grandparents, Loy and Lillian Ellsworth, and her loving rabbit, Bun Bun.
Family services will be held privately.
Donations can be made to Catholic St. Valentine's Polish National Church c/o Father Mariusz Mularczyk, 2330 Margaret St., Philadelphia, PA 19137, or to catholiccharitiestrenton.org/domestic-violence-services.
Dennison McGee Funeral Home,
Burlington
Dennisonfh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Burlington County Times on Jun. 2, 2020.