|
|
It is with profound sadness that the family of Marcella A. Rhodes of Cinnaminson, N.J. shares the news that Marcella was called home to the Lord on Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 21, 2020, at the age of 80 years.
Born in Philadelphia, Pa., she was a resident of Cinnaminson and member of the Saint Charles Borromeo Parish community since 1964.
Marcella was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Edward P. Rhodes, and her daughter, Andrea.
Marcella will be lovingly remembered by her children, Ann Cwirko (Rob), Merrick (Sheila), Marcie Morris, and Donna Boyer (Scott). Marcella, always referred to by everyone in her family lovingly as "Nana," will also be affectionately remembered by her nine grandchildren and one great grandchild, Patrick, Rebecca, Kaitlin (Rob), Alyssa, Christopher, Susan, Courtney, Ciara, Merrick Jr., and Wyatt.
Marcella/"Nana" will be remembered for her devotion to her faith, her love of the Blessed Mother and the Rosary, her family and her passionate belief in and support of Catholic education.
A Celebration of Marcella's/"Nana"s" life will be held Saturday, Jan. 25. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family beginning at 9:30 a.m. for calling hours followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at Saint Charles Borromeo Church, 2500 Branch Pike, Cinnaminson.
In lieu of flowers, the family has respectfully requested that contributions may be made in Marcella's/ "Nana's" name to Saint Raphael School, 151 Gropp Ave., Hamilton, NJ 08610.
Condolences may be shared at the funeral home's web site below.
Weber Funeral Home,
112 Broad St.
Riverton
www.weberfuneralhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Jan. 24, 2020