Marcia A. Aloi of Westampton, N.J., formerly of Bordentown, passed away Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at Cooper Medical Center, Camden, N.J.
Born in Lackawanna, N.Y., she was raised in Lakeview, N.Y., coming to Bordentown in 1968 and then to Westampton in 1990. She was a high school teacher at Bordentown Regional High School, retiring in 1993.
Marcia was passionate about helping others, especially children, animals and organizations for which the cause was personal to her. Most recently, she served as Treasurer of the Burlington Special Services Foundation. Her other volunteer efforts included the Arthritis Foundation
, Red Cross of America, West Jersey Ski Club, the Buick Golf Classic and the sponsoring of underprivileged children in South America.
Marcia was devoted to education and obtained a Master's in Education from Seton Hall University. She taught in the local school district, yet her passion for education extended well past the boundaries of the school building, as she also taught English to children and adults around the world.
An athlete and always on the move, she was an avid golfer and a longtime member of Burlington Country Club. She enjoyed hiking, biking and canoeing on Culver Lake with her children and grandchildren. Passionate about skiing, Marcia could be found on the mountains in North America, South America and Europe.
Always ready for an adventure, Marcia was known as a traveler who visited all seven continents in her lifetime. Some of her favorite locations included Africa, Sicily and Antarctica. Marcia shared much of her travel with her husband, her children and her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, John L., her sons, Michael Aloi (Mary) and Eric Aloi (Deborah), and two daughters, Michelle Walsh (Steve) and Beth Mansfield (Randy). She will be greatly missed by her grandchildren, Courtney, Sarah, Holly, Matthew, Kelly, Ryan, Rachel and Nicholas, and four great grandchildren, Robby, Page, Callahan and AJ.
Relatives and friends may gather from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at the Huber-Moore Funeral Home, 517 Farnsworth Ave., Bordentown, N.J. Funeral services will be held privately following the visitation at 12:30 p.m. and will be live streamed via TribuCast on the Huber-Moore website at huberfuneralhome.com
, then click on Marcia's obituary. Please note facial coverings must be worn and social distancing will be observed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made the Burlington County Special Services Foundation, 20 Pioneer Blvd., Mount Holly, NJ 08060.
