Margaret A. Brandt (Adams), formerly of Mount Holly, passed away quietly on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 at the Wiley Mission Retirement Community in Marlton. She was 100. Born in Burlington City, Mrs. Brandt was the daughter of the late John and Mary Adams. She was married to Henry W. who preceded her in death in 1969.
Margaret was retired from the Burlington County Sheriff's Department. She enjoyed family, ballroom and square dancing, travelling to the seashore, gardening, singing, and playing piano. She was a member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary #2692 in Mount Holly.
The grandmother of the late Jason Fletcher, and the sister of the late Louise Myatt and Robert Adams, she is survived by five daughters: Lynn Borys, Sherry Brandt, Jacqueline Brandt, Kathryn B. Turner and her husband Lee, and Henrietta B Lavengood and her husband Martin; eight grandchildren, 13 greatgrandchildren, and eight great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a special niece Mary Lou Ashton.
Relatives and Friends may visit with the family on Sunday afternoon from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Perinchief Chapels, 438 High St., Mount Holly, N.J. Requiem Eucharist will be Celebrated on Monday at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 145 West Broad St, Burlington, N.J.
Contributions in her memory may be made to: Veterans Haven South, Attn: Will Lobach, 301 Spring Garden Rd., Hammonton, NJ 08037, Checks payable to the "State of NJ, Dept of Veterans & Military Affairs."
Perinchief Chapels
www.perinchief.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Nov. 14, 2019