Margaret A. Fitzgerald
Margaret A. (Anderson) Fitzgerald of Mount Laurel, N.J. passed away peacefully on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. She was 92.

Born in Camden, N.J., she was raised in Collingswood, N.J. before becoming a longtime resident of Mount Laurel.

Margaret worked for decades in the retail fashion industry, and was always seen as being extremely fashionable herself. She passionately volunteered at Virtua Hospital in Mount Holly and enjoyed reading and listening to music in her leisure.

She will be deeply missed by those she leaves behind.

She was preceded in death by her spouse, William Fitzgerald, and is survived by two sisters-in-law, five nieces and nephews and eight great-nieces and great- nephews.

A visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 5, immediately followed by the funeral service, both at Mount Laurel Home for Funerals, 212 Ark Road, Mount Laurel, N.J. Interment will follow at Mount Laurel Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Margaret's name may be made to American Parkinson Disease Association online at www.apdaparkinson.org.

Mount Laurel Home for Funerals

mountlaurelfuneralhome.com

Published in Burlington County Times on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Visitation
10:00 AM
Mount Laurel Home For Funerals & Cremation Services
OCT
5
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Mount Laurel Home For Funerals & Cremation Services
OCT
5
Interment
Mount Laurel Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Mount Laurel Home For Funerals & Cremation Services
212 ARK ROAD
Mount Laurel, NJ 08054-6309
(856) 234-6900
