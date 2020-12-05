Margaret B. WolfeMargaret B. Wolfe, 81, of Southampton, formerly of Wrightstown, passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020, at home.A memorial gathering will be from 10 am to 11 am, on Saturday, December 19, 2020, at Moore Funeral Home, 371 Lakehurst Rd, Browns Mills, NJ 08015. A memorial service will follow at 11 am, at the funeral home. Cremation was private.Please note, due to Covid Regulations, social distancing and face coverings are required for all viewings and funerals.Arrangements are under the care and direction of Moore Funeral Home, Browns Mills, NJ.