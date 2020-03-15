|
Margaret "Peggy" Ann Bown (Costello), March 22, 1935 to March 8, 2020.
A resident of Fremont, Calif. and Burlington, N.J., she was the daughter of the late Michael and Alice Costello. She was the eldest sister to Michael Costello and the late Ann Marie Rambo.
Margaret's legacy will carry on through her sons Freddie and Kevin Bown, her granddaughters Amber and Katie Bown, and two great grandchildren.
She was a loving mother and caring grandmother/great-grandmother. She worked tirelessly to raise and support her children to ensure they had the best life she could give them. She loved her family entirely.
Margaret grew up in Burlington, N.J. with her family before settling in California to work and raise her children. Even though she lived in California, she kept her home of Burlington dear to her heart.
Prayers for strength and love through this time are greatly appreciated.
Published in Burlington County Times on Mar. 15, 2020