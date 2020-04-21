|
|
Margaret Cain Heinze, "Tippy", passed away Friday, April 17, 2020, after a brief illness at Samaritan Hospice, Voorhees, N.J. She was 71.
Tippy loved nature and sitting outside listening to the various birds chirping away. She loved to follow astrology. You could always expect a late night text reminding you to look for the Blue Moon, Lunar Eclipse, comets, etc. Her latest hobby was ancestry and she kept her family entertained with her findings.
The most important thing to Tippy was her family. Her favorite thing she loved to do was spend time with them, especially during the holidays.
She will be dearly missed by her many friends and family.
She was the daughter of the late Margaret and Jim Cain, and the mother of Michele and Alan Heinze. Along with being a grandmother, she was an AWESOME Aunt to her nephews, nieces and all her great nephews and nieces. She was the dear sister of Jim Cain (Sue), Sharron Uzupis, Ken Cain (Carol), Michael Cain, Carole Cain, and John Cain.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053.
Sweeney Funeral Home,
Riverside
Published in Burlington County Times on Apr. 21, 2020