Home

POWERED BY

Services
Givnish Funeral Home of Cinnaminson
1200 Route 130 North
Cinnaminson, NJ 08077
(856) 829-8000
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Cunningham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Cunningham

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Cunningham Obituary
Margaret "Gretl" Cunningham (Thiel) passed away peacefully on March 12, 2020. She was 88.

Born in Jagendorf, Czechoslovakia, she was a resident of Willingboro since 1965.

Beloved wife of 55 years to James A. Cunningham, Jr. Loving mother of Karin (Patrick) Mace, James (Kathleen), III and the late Wolfgang Henneberger. Cherished Oma to Gregory and Christopher Mace, Caitlyn, Brian, Alexandra and Dylan Cunningham, Anna and Daniel Henneberger. Great grandmother of Jasmine.

Margaret has two sisters; Dietlinda and the late Waltraud in Germany.

Margaret enjoyed going to the Columbus Market with her purchases from all the garage sales that she attended.

A gathering of family and friends will be held Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Givnish of Cinnaminson 1200 Route 130 North.

Her funeral service will follow at 11 a.m.

To share your memories of Margaret, please visit the website below.

Givnish of Cinnaminson

www.givnish.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -