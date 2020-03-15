|
|
Margaret "Gretl" Cunningham (Thiel) passed away peacefully on March 12, 2020. She was 88.
Born in Jagendorf, Czechoslovakia, she was a resident of Willingboro since 1965.
Beloved wife of 55 years to James A. Cunningham, Jr. Loving mother of Karin (Patrick) Mace, James (Kathleen), III and the late Wolfgang Henneberger. Cherished Oma to Gregory and Christopher Mace, Caitlyn, Brian, Alexandra and Dylan Cunningham, Anna and Daniel Henneberger. Great grandmother of Jasmine.
Margaret has two sisters; Dietlinda and the late Waltraud in Germany.
Margaret enjoyed going to the Columbus Market with her purchases from all the garage sales that she attended.
A gathering of family and friends will be held Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Givnish of Cinnaminson 1200 Route 130 North.
Her funeral service will follow at 11 a.m.
