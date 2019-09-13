|
Margaret E. McDowell of Hainesport passed away Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was 92.
Born in Mount Holly, she had been a lifelong resident of Hainesport. Peg, as she was affectionately known, retired from the Burlington County Family Services.
She enjoyed vacationing in LBI, but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family.
Wife of the late William McDowell Sr., and mother of the late Thomas McDowell, she is survived by her children, William and Deborah McDowell Jr., Robert and Donna McDowell, Susan and Robert Schmied, and Kathy and John Banach, her grandchildren, Scott, Allison, Kyle, Katie, Christina, Tommy, Michael, Lisa, and Brian, and 19 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a daughter-in-law, Donna McDowell, and several nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with the family from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16, at Perinchief Chapels, 438 High St., Mount Holly, where funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. Interment will take place at Junior Mechanics Cemetery, Tabernacle.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to either Samaritan Hospice at samaritannj.org or to a charity of the donor's choosing.
