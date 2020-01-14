|
Until we meet again, Mom
On Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, Margaret E. (Soska) Rieger passed away peacefully into the loving arms of Jesus. She carried the love of her children firmly in her heart and left her daily example of unconditional love in theirs.
If you can imagine for a moment how good the sun feels on your face on a warm beach by the Barnegat Lighthouse on LBI or the Gulf Shores of Florida, you've placed yourself in our mom, Margaret Rieger's, flip flops. If you can hum the tune of Red, Red Wine, you can hear one of the many songs that moved her feet and hands to a feel good beat as she smiled in our passenger seat or danced with her husband, John, at family weddings. She was 29 on every birthday and a woman of incredible strength, wisdom and devotion to John and their five children and grandchildren.
Her two loving sisters and two brothers preceded her in death. They grew up together in East Vandergrift, Pa.
Margaret was the loving wife of the late John Rieger for 51 years. Of all the banks in Pittsburgh, he walked into hers and his life was changed forever by a beautiful teller. She worked for many years in the accounts payable departments at McMillan Publishing and Virtua Hospital, but her labor of love was family.
She was the dear mother to John of Coppell, Texas, Chris (Karen) of Moorestown, N.J., Heidi Perro (Jeff) of Mount Laurel, N.J., Robin McGinnis (Thomas) of Riverton, N.J., and Bonnie Schultheis (Paul) of St. Petersburg, Fla., and the beloved Gram to Heather Johnson, Jeffery Perro, Connor, Lindsay, Harrison and Hunter Rieger, and Kenna and Luke McGinnis. They all built towers with the blocks always tucked under Grams sofa and enjoyed the Klondike's or Chips Ahoy cookies that endlessly filled her freezer.
Family and friends who have shared many great times are invited to remember and celebrate her life from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, and again from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at Givnish of Cinnaminson, 1200 Rt. 130 North. Her Funeral Mass will follow at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church in Riverton.
In lieu of flowers... pay a kindness forward, look someone in the eyes and smile, or make a donation where you really think it's needed.
