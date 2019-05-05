Home

POWERED BY

Services
MOUNT LAUREL HOME FOR FUNERALS, INC.
212 ARK ROAD
Mount Laurel, NJ 08054-6309
(856) 234-6900
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Conklin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret G. Conklin

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Margaret G. Conklin Obituary
Margaret G. (Gaudet) Conklin went to Gloryland on May 1, 2019, while surrounded by loved ones after a brief stay at Samaritan Center at Virtua in Mount Holly, N.J. She was 97.

Mrs. Conklin was born in Port Arthur, Texas, to Philip Gaudet and Laura Gaudet (Babin). She was a longtime resident of Willingboro, N.J., before moving to Mount Laurel, N.J., 18 years ago. Mrs. Conklin worked for Sears department store in their catalog shopping department. In her leisure time, she enjoyed traveling with friends.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert E. Conklin in 1978.

She is survived by her daughter, Janet Emery (John); sister, Laura White; grandchildren, Gregory Emery (Kim) and Colleen Emery (Patrick Bever); and great-grandchildren, Carter and Cora Bever.

A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, at the Mount Laurel Home for Funerals, 212 Ark Road, Mount Laurel, N.J. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 8, at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, 1603 Marne Highway, Hainesport, N.J. Interment will follow at Saint Mary's Cemetery, Bordentown, N.J.Mount Laurel Home for Funerals,

Mount Laurel
Published in Burlington County Times on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now