Margaret J. VanLiew of Columbus, N.J. passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at Clover Meadows in Lawrenceville, N.J. She was 76.
Born in 1943 and a longtime resident of Hopewell, she had resided in Columbus for the last four years. She enjoyed bowling, stock car racing and sharing time with her family.
Daughter of the late Louis and Mary Lipot, she is survived by her husband, Theodore D. VanLiew; her children, Maryellen and John Kochis of Pennington, N.J., James A. Bailey and his longtime friend, Katherine Woods, of Newtown, Pa., and Lisa Wyckoff; her brother and sister-in-law, James and Patti Lipot of North Carolina; her sister and brother-in-law, Rose and George Walburn of Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Samantha and Noah Kochis, Robert Bailey and wife, Megan, Cody and Kaylee Wyckoff and Tyler Brenfleck; and two great-grandchildren, Miranda and Connor.
Funeral services will begin at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16, at the Wilson- Apple Funeral Home, 2560 Pennington Road, Pennington, N.J., with the Rev. Peter Vanhoose officiating. The viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, at the funeral home. Burial will be held in Highland Cemetery, Hopewell, N.J.
Condolences are welcome at the funeral home's web site below.
Wilson-Apple Funeral Home,
Pennington, N.J.
www.wilsonapple.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Sept. 12, 2019