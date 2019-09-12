Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wilson-Apple Funeral Home
2560 Pennington Road
Pennington, NJ 08534-3206
(609) 737-1498
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret VanLiew
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret J. VanLiew

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret J. VanLiew Obituary
Margaret J. VanLiew of Columbus, N.J. passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at Clover Meadows in Lawrenceville, N.J. She was 76.

Born in 1943 and a longtime resident of Hopewell, she had resided in Columbus for the last four years. She enjoyed bowling, stock car racing and sharing time with her family.

Daughter of the late Louis and Mary Lipot, she is survived by her husband, Theodore D. VanLiew; her children, Maryellen and John Kochis of Pennington, N.J., James A. Bailey and his longtime friend, Katherine Woods, of Newtown, Pa., and Lisa Wyckoff; her brother and sister-in-law, James and Patti Lipot of North Carolina; her sister and brother-in-law, Rose and George Walburn of Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Samantha and Noah Kochis, Robert Bailey and wife, Megan, Cody and Kaylee Wyckoff and Tyler Brenfleck; and two great-grandchildren, Miranda and Connor.

Funeral services will begin at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16, at the Wilson- Apple Funeral Home, 2560 Pennington Road, Pennington, N.J., with the Rev. Peter Vanhoose officiating. The viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, at the funeral home. Burial will be held in Highland Cemetery, Hopewell, N.J.

Condolences are welcome at the funeral home's web site below.

Wilson-Apple Funeral Home,

Pennington, N.J.

www.wilsonapple.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wilson-Apple Funeral Home
Download Now