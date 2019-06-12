|
Margaret Joan Lipscomb of Southampton, formerly of Viera, Fla., passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Monday, June 10, 2019, at home. She was 75.
She grew up in Pompton Lakes, N.J. and worked as an assistant to the Tabernacle School System, to which she eventually became the Secretary to the Superintendent for the school district. Margaret retired after over 30 years of service in 2007.
She attended the Tabernacle Church of Christ for over 25 years and was an annual volunteer for over 15 years at Camp Manatawny.
Margaret and her husband moved to Florida in 2007. She enjoyed the sunshine and her daily walks when she was able. Margaret was very active in the last 20 years of life. She traveled with her husband, Dave, for three months around the perimeter of the United States and nearly every month thereafter in their RV for two to three days. Margaret was diagnosed with Parkinson's back in 2006, but never let that stop her from doing what she loved. She enjoyed dancing, Bingo, bowling, Bunco and traveling.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend who will be sorely missed.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Mildred Jackson.
She leaves behind her husband of over 25 years, David W. Lipscomb of Southampton; her eight children, Jeff Klein (Angela) of Springfield, Mo., Thomas Klein of Pennsauken, N.J., Amy Margaret Holmes (James) of Marlton, N.J., Carol Gallerger of Blackwood, N.J., Janet Finch of Marlton, N.J., Gary Lipscomb of Salt Lake City, Utah, Rebecca Shears of Delran, N.J. and Brian Lipscomb of Mantua, N.J.; 15 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; her sisters, Carol Tiemeyer (Jack) and Sherry Brizell (Roger); along with several nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to gather for a Celebration of Life at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 15, at the Tabernacle Church of Christ, 160 Carranza Rd., Tabernacle, NJ 08088.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to start a Memorial Fund in Margaret's name to Camp Manatawny, 33 Camp Rd., Douglassville, PA 19518 (please type Margaret Lipscomb Memorial Fund in the memo line).
