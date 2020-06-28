Margaret "Peggy" Klemick
Margaret "Peggy" Caroline Klemick of Burlington County passed away Friday, June 5, 2020, from complications of cancer. She was 63.

Peggy was born in Upper Darby, Pa., and grew up in Cinnaminson, N.J. Peggy loved spending time with her family, attending church; and she loved the beach.

Peggy is survived by her husband, Paul Klemick; her four children, Georgina, Steven, John, and Nick; five grandchildren; and two sisters, Patricia and Bonnie.

A celebration of her life will be held for family and friends at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, at Converge Church, 802 N. Lenola Road. Moorestown, N.J. Services are limited to 50 people at a time, masks must be worn. and social distancing rules must be followed.

Condolences may be shared with the family at the funeral home's Web site listed below.

Ed Kaelin III

Lee Funeral Home,

Mount Holly

leefuneralservice.com

Published in Burlington County Times on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Lee Funeral Home
317 High St.
Mt. Holly , NJ 08060
