Margaret "Peggy" Caroline Klemick of Burlington County passed away Friday, June 5, 2020, from complications of cancer. She was 63.Peggy was born in Upper Darby, Pa., and grew up in Cinnaminson, N.J. Peggy loved spending time with her family, attending church; and she loved the beach.Peggy is survived by her husband, Paul Klemick; her four children, Georgina, Steven, John, and Nick; five grandchildren; and two sisters, Patricia and Bonnie.A celebration of her life will be held for family and friends at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, at Converge Church, 802 N. Lenola Road. Moorestown, N.J. Services are limited to 50 people at a time, masks must be worn. and social distancing rules must be followed.Condolences may be shared with the family at the funeral home's Web site listed below.Ed Kaelin IIILee Funeral Home,Mount Holly