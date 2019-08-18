|
|
Margaret L. "Peggy" (Grimm) Durham of Cinnaminson, N.J. died Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at the Powerback Rehabilitation Center, Moorestown, N.J. She was 87.
Born Aug. 14, 1932 in Canonsburg, Pa., Peggy was the daughter of Fred and Peg Grimm. She graduated from Canonsburg High School in 1950 and later attended Houghton and Roberts Wesleyan Colleges. She married Richard C. "Dick" Durham on June 11, 1955.
Peggy was a woman of faith and very active in her church – Cinnaminson Baptist Church. She also was the founder and organizer of the Christian Dinner Club for 25 years and an advocate for Samaritan's Purse. She put her faith in action by going on a mission trip to Nigeria at age 72. Peggy also spent many years as a substitute elementary school teacher in Palmyra, N.J. schools.
Peggy was preceded in death by her husband, Dick, who passed in September 1994.
She is survived by her son, Brian J. Durham (Pam) of Springfield, Va., and two granddaughters, Lindsey Miller (David) of Billings, Mont. and Shelby Durham of Gillette, Wyo.
The visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19, with a funeral service at 11 a.m., all at the Cinnaminson Baptist Church, 2801 New Albany Rd., Cinnaminson, NJ 08077. Interment will follow at Lakeview Memorial Park, 1300 Rt. 130 North, Cinnaminson.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorial contributions in Peggy's name may be made to the Cinnaminson Baptist Church at the address above.
Condolences may be shared at the funeral home's Web site below.
Weber Funeral Home,
112 Broad Street
Riverton
www.weberfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Aug. 18, 2019