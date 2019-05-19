Home

WEBER FUNERAL HOME - RIVERTON
112 BROAD ST
Riverton, NJ 08077
(856) 829-2700
Visitation
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
5:00 PM
Central Baptist Church
514 Maple Ave.
Palmyra, NJ
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
6:00 PM
Central Baptist Church
514 Maple Ave
Palmyra, NJ
View Map
Margaret L. Stavely


1942 - 2019
Margaret L. Stavely Obituary
Margaret L. Stavely, a long-time resident of Palmyra, passed away peacefully, at the age of 76 surrounded by her family Saturday, the 11th day of May, at Virtua Memorial Hospital in Mount Holly.

Born Sept. 19, 1942, Margaret was a life-long member of Central Baptist Church in Palmyra, where she lovingly served as a member of the Chancel Choir, Committee Chair, CE Board, Steering Committee, and Bible Study teacher. She also participated in community committees in her home neighborhood, the Palmyra Harbor.

She is survived by her brother, Louis W. Jander III (Pat), sister, Carol R. Jander; children, William "Ted" E. Horswood (Linda), Amy L. Edmonds (Edward), Jill M. Heck, and Jason N. Jander (Tricia); grandchildren, Jordan (Amanda), Meghan, Jacob, Madison, Daniel, Hailey, Isabel, Levi, and Logan; one great-grandchild, Lincoln; a niece, Justina (Mike) and nephew, William (Mindy); and longtime friend and companion, Charles "Chuck" Soboleski.

A memorial service will be held Tuesday, May 21, at Central Baptist Church, 514 Maple Ave., Palmyra, where visitation will be at 5 p.m., service at 6 p.m., and reception to follow the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations would be greatly appreciated if made in Margaret's name to Central Baptist Church, Palmyra, N.J.

Condolences may be sent to the family on the web site below.

Weber Funeral Home,

112 Broad St.,

Riverton

www.weberfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Burlington County Times on May 19, 2019
