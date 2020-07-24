1/
Margaret Lesniak
Margaret Lesniak, age 90 years, of Country Lakes, Browns Mills.

She was a native of Germany, relocated to the United States in 1956 and then settled in Country Lakes in 1969. She was the Head Cook for the Pemberton Twp. Public Schools, where she worked for 35 years.

Margaret was a member of St. Ann's Church in Browns Mills. She was a very kind and caring person and loved to crochet.

She was the beloved wife of the late Florian, who passed in 1990.

Beloved mother of Thomas M. Lesniak and wife, Teresa, of Deptford and Beatrice K. Lesniak of Country Lakes, dear sister of Gisela Conklin of New LIsbon and Karin of Germany, dear grandmother of Michelle, Robert and Jeffrey, and great grandmother of five.

Funeral services are private and will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in BGWCD Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 350 Provinceline Rd., Arneytown, North Hanover Twp.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the donor's favorite charity.

The Lankenau Funeral Home,

370 Lakehurst Road

Browns Mills, Pemberton Twp.

Stephen Lankenau, Director

Published in Burlington County Times on Jul. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lankenau Funeral Home - Browns Mills
370 Lakehurst Road
Browns Mills, NJ 08015
609-893-2255
