Margaret L. "Marge" Doherty of Dundee, Fla. passed away Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at Advent Health Heart of Florida. She was 85.Marge was born Jan. 11, 1935 in Philadelphia, Pa. to the late Walter and Esther Crawford. Marge was a retired purchasing clerk for the Florence Township public school system.She was preceded in death by her son, Walter W. Doherty, and sister, Emma Carver.She is survived by her husband of 64 years, William Doherty; daughters, Cheryl Ann Doherty Fosdick and husband, Kenneth, of Chincoteague, Va. and Karen Grace McGrath and husband, James, of Virginia Beach, Va.; her daughter-in-law, Frances Doherty of Burlington, N.J.; sisters, Esther Stake of Oak Hill, Fla. and Dorothy Hyde and husband, Bruce, of Lake Wales, Fla.; eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at Baptist Temple of Dundee.Johnson-Nelson-Gill Funeral Home, Lake Wales, Fla.