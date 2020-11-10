Margaret L. (Lorenzo) Haynes of Mount Laurel, N.J. died Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at home while surrounded by her loving family. She was 73.Margaret "Peggi" Haynes was born in Camden, N.J. She grew up in Woodlynne and later resided in Merchantville before moving to Mount Laurel in 1973. When Peggi was a young girl she was very active with the Girl Scouts, and was chosen to attend the Girl Scout Round Up in Idaho as a teenager.Peggi served on the Mount Laurel Board of Education for 39 years and first ran for the board in 1981. She served longer than any board member in the district's history. The Mount Laurel Board of Education dedicated its transportation building to Margaret as a result of her commitment to the district. She taught in the Pennsauken School District for 41 years and retired in 2010. Peggi also was the president of the Burlington County School Board Association and spent time working for NJEA after her retirement.Margaret was a longtime communicant of St. John Neumann church in Mount Laurel.Peggi enjoyed playing mahjongg with many of her friends and always provided a candy jar full of M&M's and excellent snacks. She also was known to bring witty stories and the best desserts to any "neighbor night" gathering. Margaret was always ready for unplanned beach and shopping adventures. Peggi took pleasure in spending time with her friends and considered them all like family.She is survived by her son, Jeffrey R. Haynes, daughter, Julie M. Haynes (Blake Lehmann), and her brother, Joseph Lorenzo.Peggi was a loving mother and sister. She dedicated her life not only to education, but also to her children, her family and their well-being.There will be a viewing from 8 to 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at the Mount Laurel Home for Funerals, 212 Ark Road, Mount Laurel, followed by a 10:30 a.m. Mass at St. John Neumann RC Church, 560 Walton Avenue, Mount Laurel. Interment will be at Our Lady of Victories Cemetery in Vineland, N.J. following Mass.Mount Laurel Home for Funerals