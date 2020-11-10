1/1
Margaret Luisa Haynes
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret L. (Lorenzo) Haynes of Mount Laurel, N.J. died Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at home while surrounded by her loving family. She was 73.

Margaret "Peggi" Haynes was born in Camden, N.J. She grew up in Woodlynne and later resided in Merchantville before moving to Mount Laurel in 1973. When Peggi was a young girl she was very active with the Girl Scouts, and was chosen to attend the Girl Scout Round Up in Idaho as a teenager.

Peggi served on the Mount Laurel Board of Education for 39 years and first ran for the board in 1981. She served longer than any board member in the district's history. The Mount Laurel Board of Education dedicated its transportation building to Margaret as a result of her commitment to the district. She taught in the Pennsauken School District for 41 years and retired in 2010. Peggi also was the president of the Burlington County School Board Association and spent time working for NJEA after her retirement.

Margaret was a longtime communicant of St. John Neumann church in Mount Laurel.  

Peggi enjoyed playing mahjongg with many of her friends and always provided a candy jar full of M&M's and excellent snacks. She also was known to bring witty stories and the best desserts to any "neighbor night" gathering. Margaret was always ready for unplanned beach and shopping adventures.  Peggi took pleasure in spending time with her friends and considered them all like family.

She is survived by her son, Jeffrey R. Haynes, daughter, Julie M. Haynes (Blake Lehmann), and her brother, Joseph Lorenzo. 

Peggi was a loving mother and sister.  She dedicated her life not only to education, but also to her children, her family and their well-being.

There will be a viewing from 8 to 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at the Mount Laurel Home for Funerals, 212 Ark Road, Mount Laurel, followed by a 10:30 a.m. Mass at St. John Neumann RC Church, 560 Walton Avenue, Mount Laurel.  Interment will be at Our Lady of Victories Cemetery in Vineland, N.J. following Mass.

Mount Laurel Home for Funerals

mountlaurelfuneralhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Mount Laurel Home For Funerals & Cremation Services
212 ARK ROAD
Mount Laurel, NJ 08054-6309
(856) 234-6900
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mount Laurel Home For Funerals & Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved