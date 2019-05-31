|
|
Margaret M. (Green) Fox of Medford Lakes, N.J. went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. She was 95.
Born in Philadelphia, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Frank and Viola Green, and had resided in Medford Lakes for the past 60 years.
She was the wife of the late John "Jack" Fox, and was an Executive Secretary for the Genealogical Society of PA for 10 years. She was a former Court Reporter for Medford Lakes and also worked for Secretarial Services in Medford. In addition, she was a 30-year member of the Garden Club of Medford Lakes and St. Vincent DePaul Society.
She was the beloved mother of J. James Fox and his wife, Geraldine, of Medford Lakes, Joseph Fox and his wife, Janice, of Cleveland, N.Y., Maureen Nugent and her husband, Dennis, of Medford, Robert Fox and his wife, Terri, of Houston, Texas, Thomas Fox and his wife, Nancy, of Niceville, Fla., Shawn Fox and his wife, Susan, of Acworth, Ga. and Patricia Crawford and her husband, William, of Medford. She is also survived by her brothers, George Green and his wife, Trudy, of Huntingdon Valley, Pa., and Paul Green and his wife, Fran, of Delran, N.J., 21 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, June 3, at the Bradley & Stow Funeral Home, 127 Medford-Mount Holly Rd., Medford. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at noon at St. Joan of Arc Church, 100 Willow Bend Road, Marlton. Interment will be in Parkview Cemetery, Medford.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, the family asks that donations be made to the Serenity Hospice, 56 Georgetown Rd., Bordentown, NJ 08505.
Bradley & Stow Funeral Home,
Medford
www.bradleystow.com
Published in Burlington County Times on May 31, 2019