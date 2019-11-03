Home

Bradley and Stow Funeral Home
127 Medford-Mt.Holly Rd
Medford, NJ 08055
(609) 953-7600
Viewing
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bradley and Stow Funeral Home
127 Medford-Mt.Holly Rd
Medford, NJ 08055
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Bradley and Stow Funeral Home
127 Medford-Mt.Holly Rd
Medford, NJ 08055
Margaret M. Seward (Boos), of Southampton, N.J., passed away peacefully on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at her home. She was 77.

Born in Gloucester City, N.J., she is the daughter of the late Walter C. Boos Jr. and Mary M. (Dolce) Boos. She has resided in Southampton for many years and was a graduate of Gloucester Catholic High School, Class of 1959.

She was an employee with Midlantic/PNC Bank in Pennsauken, N.J. in the accounts payable department and was involved in the family owned Cedar Bog cranberry farm.

She is the Beloved wife of Donald R. Seward of Southampton, N.J. and the loving mother of Donna Le and her husband Tri of Southampton, N.J., James Carroll and his wife Colleen of Haddonfield, N.J., and Aaron Carroll of Marlton, N.J., and step-mother of Darrin Seward and his wife Michelle of Marlton, N.J.

She is also survived by her grandchildren Deanna, Jonathan, Andrew, Lily, Harrison, Kyler, Rachel and Dillon and her great granddaughter Emma.

She is the sister of the late Palma Hughes, Elizabeth Santola and Frank Boos.

Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing at 9 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 6 from at the Bradley & Stow Funeral Home, 127 Medford-Mt. Holly Rd., Medford, N.J., where a Funeral Service will take place on Wednesday at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in the Parkview Cemetery at Kirby's Mill in Medford, N.J.

In lieu of other expressions of sympathy the family requests memorial donations to Bayada Hospice, 503A Birchfield Drive, Mt. Laurel, NJ 08054. www.BradleyStow.com.

Bradley & Stow Funeral Home

Medford, N.J.
Published in Burlington County Times on Nov. 3, 2019
