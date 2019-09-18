Home

Margaret Mary Esaia

Margaret Mary Esaia Obituary
Margaret Mary "Marge" Esaia, formerly of Burlington, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at Riverview Estates in Riverton. She was 86.

Born Dec. 9, 1932 to the late Philip Esaia and Anna Giacobbe Esaia, she was the last of their children. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Ann and Rose, and her brothers, Frank, Benjamin, John and Samuel.

She is survived by two nieces, four nephews, and her sister-in-law, Ruth (Fannie) Esaia.

Marge was employed by Ocean Spray Cranberries for over 20 years. She was a longtime parishioner of St. Paul's R.C. Church in Burlington.

A woman of style, Marge enjoyed nice clothes and having her hair and nails done weekly. These were her trademarks.

Graveside services for Marge will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at Laurel Hill Cemetery, Jacksonville Road, Burlington.

Memorial contributions may be made in her name to Riverview Estates, 303 Bank Ave., Riverton, NJ 08077.

Page Funeral Home,

Burlington

Published in Burlington County Times on Sept. 18, 2019
