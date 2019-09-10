Home

Lacey Memorial Home - Forked River
1022 Lacey Road
Forked River, NJ 08731
(609) 693-6800
Margaret Mary Whitehouse

Margaret Mary Whitehouse Obituary
Margaret M. "Mimi" Whitehouse of Vincentown, N.J. died Saturday, June 15, 2019, in Philadelphia.

A celebration of her life will be held in Mimi's honor starting at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, in the Village of Vincentown at her longtime home at 86 Main Street. We will be accepting visitors until 8 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please make all donations to the Cancer Treatment Centers of America. And please bring all your favorite stories and laughter to honor Mimi's lively spirit.

For the complete obituary, please visit the funeral home's web site below.

Lacey Memorial Home,

Forked River, N.J.

www.laceymemorial.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Sept. 10, 2019
