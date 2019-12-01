|
Margaret Nichols Abdill passed on to be with her Lord and Savior and those loved ones gone before on Nov. 20, 2019.
She was a woman who always dedicated herself to be a helper. She lived a life of service giving so much to others.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, Grace E. & Frank L Nichols Sr., her brother, Frank L Nichols Jr., his former wife, Marsha Nichols and her nephew, Ernest F. Nichols.
She is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Firman H Abdill Jr., several special cousins including Karla J Lippincott (Eddie), Kenneth Pullen Jr., and dear friend, Dr. Michael G Torline and Barbara Stiles Packard.
She loved to decorate her home for the holidays and entertain her many friends.
She was a member of the Beverly United Methodist Church for over 60 years, starting in the Cradle Roll. She earned ten consecutive years of Sunday School Bars for perfect attendance. There she served in many capacities, as President of the Methodist Youth Fellowship and on many committees. She was a Sunday school teacher, sang in the choir and was President of the United Methodist Women for several years.
She will probably be most remembered for her homemade pies and organizing many dinners and fund-raising adventures for the church. In her early years she was active in Girl scouts. She was a Brownie Scout and Girl Scout, earning many of the merit badges and then becoming an assistant leader.
At the age of twelve she became a member of Delaware Valley Assembly No. 65 , International Order of the Rainbow for Girls, an organization that is part of the Masonic Family. The goal of this organization is to "Get Girls Ready for Life." She always gave much credit to the lessons she learned and the leadership of this organization to her success in life. She served on many committees, as Worthy Advisor and was appointed by the Supreme Deputy in New Jersey to a Grand Office as Grand Representative of Mississippi in New Jersey. She was awarded the highest honor that can be given to a Rainbow Girl. In her adult years she served on the Advisory Board of the Assembly and as Mother Advisor. She later was appointed to the Adult Grand Executive Committee for the State of New Jersey. This was a position she treasured deeply with the hope that she could give back to the young women involved today.
She was Past President of the Tri-County Activity Coordinators Association for Burlington, Camden and Gloucester counties. She was also a founding member and Past President of The New Jersey Activity Professional's Association. She was later awarded the Madison E Weidner Lifetime Achievement Award for outstanding service to the Activities Profession. Margaret was a past Matron of Beverly Maqueda Chapter No. 276, Order of the Eastern Star and a past Grand Officer.
Margaret's life was eventful and fulfilling. She had two exciting and successful careers. She always felt that it was a special blessing to work in the delivery room and new-born nursery and experience the gift of new life. Later she worked with the geriatric population, which was also a bIessing, as it gave her the opportunity to enhance the quality of life for those residents she served.
Margaret attended BurIington City High School then Palmyra High School graduating In 1965.
She was also a graduate of BurIington County Vocational Technical School and was a Licensed Practical Nurse. She was employed at Zurbrugg Memorial Hospital in Riverside for 8 years In the Obstetrics Department. She later worked for a private practice of OBGYN for ten years and ended her career at The Masonic Home of New Jersey, first as an LPN then as the Director of Activities for 26 years. In addition to many new programs that were created for the facility she developed an extensive Animal Assisted/Pet Therapy Program. She presented workshops and assisted many facilities in setting up programs. She also prepared a book to assist Health Care Facilities to provide "Pet Therapy programs."
During that time, she and her husband became parents of several dogs. Some of them made it into the program while others failed and became lifelong residents of their home.
It was Margaret's desire that any memorial donations be sent to the International Order of the Rainbow for Girls' c/o Miss Kathryn Nase, Supreme Inspector in New Jersey, 34 Regent Court, Brick, NJ 08723, or the Beverly United Methodist Church Meals of Love ministry, 133 Warren St., Beverly NJ 08010.
Published in Burlington County Times on Dec. 1, 2019