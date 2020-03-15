|
It is with great sadness that the family of Margaret Nemec announces her passing after a brief illness on Feb. 24, 2020. She was 92.
A native of Clifton, N.J., Margaret was born to Rose and William Gaboda on Aug. 10, 1927.
After graduating from Clifton High School, Margaret was a medical secretary until her retirement in 1988.
Upon retirement, Margaret moved with her husband Frank J. to Leisuretowne in Southampton, N.J., where she spent her years creating wonderful soup recipes and lovingly spoiling her grandchildren and her cat.
Margaret is preceded in death by her parents and husband, as well as five brothers and one sister.
Margaret is survived by her children Patricia (Henry) of Melbourne, Fla. and Frank (Laurie) of Exton, Pa., as well as MaryAnn Moore, her sister-in-law. She is also survived by two grandchildren, four step-grandchildren, and ten step-great-grandchildren. Margaret will also be forever remembered by nephews, nieces, and extended family and friends.
Margaret's Celebration of Life and Interment will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made in Margaret's honor to Tabby's Place, 1100 US Highway 202, Ringoes, NJ 08551. https://www.tabbysplace.org/
Published in Burlington County Times on Mar. 15, 2020