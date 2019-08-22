|
Margaret "Peg" (Lannon) Richards of Marlton, N.J. died peacefully at home on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, after battling ovarian cancer. She was 76.
Born May 10, 1943 in Camden, N.J. to John and Regina Lannon, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Richards, to whom she was married for 51 years.
She will be lovingly remembered by her four daughters and their families: Kirsten Messina (Jim) of Marlton, Erica Reilly (Jim) of Saline, Mich., Dana Marnin (Rich) of Marlton, and Tara (Josh) of Sturbridge, Mass., and her grandchildren: Laura, Dominic, Anna, and Karly Messina; Shannon, Devin, and Erin Reilly; Julia and Lucas Marnin; and Charlie, Patrick, and William Linton.
Preceded in death by siblings, Jeannie and Leonard (Kathy), Peg is survived by her siblings and their spouses: Teen Klein (Bill), John (Darlene), Neen Locante (Gus, deceased), Patti Kryszczak (Bob), Kevin (Denise), Rick (Kerry), Gerry Fallon (Jack), Jeff, Michael (Wendy), Kim Bierbach, and Larry, and many nieces and nephews.
Peg was always known for having a strong moral compass and being the ultimate caretaker. She was a talented gardener and shared her green thumb with neighbors, family, and friends. Her home was always a gathering place for holidays and celebrations. Peg had a love of Ireland and shared that with her family on a trip in July 2018. Her greatest treasure was her 12 grandchildren, with whom she dedicated countless hours to playing cards and games, watching sports, laughing loudly, and sharing her invaluable advice.
A funeral service celebrating her life will be held Friday, Aug. 30, at the Church of St. Joan of Arc, 100 Willow Bend Rd., Marlton, N.J., where visiting hours will be from 10 to 11 a.m. with Mass immediately following. Burial services will be held privately.
Memorial donations in memory of Peg can be made to Samaritan Healthcare & Hospice, Development Office, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053.
