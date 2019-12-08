|
|
Margaret "Peggy" Ruff of Maple Shade passed away at her family's Brigantine home on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. She was 74.
Peggy was born in Maple Shade to the late David and Margaret (Greisinger) Garlanger. She was formerly employed as a typist for the Federal Government. She also worked at Hank's Place in Camden. Before her retirement, Peggy worked as a teacher's aid in several schools in the Maple Shade School District.
Peggy enjoyed camping, gardening, the Jersey shore, and vacationing with her family.
She was the beloved wife to the late Andrew J. Ruff.
She is survived by her daughter, Dawn Pizzo (Christopher), and her son, Andrew J. Ruff Jr. Peggy is also survived by her sister, Barbara Garlanger, and her brothers, Don and John Garlanger (Brenda).
The family would like to extend a personal thank you to Peggy's aid and caregiver, Debbie Grissler, and to the Samaritan Hospice staff for the care that was given during her extended illness.
Relatives and friends are welcome to attend Peggy's memorial service to be held Monday, Dec. 9, at Holy Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 26 S. Forklanding Road, Maple Shade. Greetings with the family will begin at 10 a.m. followed by the service promptly at 11 a.m. Burial will be private at Lakeview Memorial Park.
The family kindly requests in lieu of flowers, please send donations to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053, or the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Published in Burlington County Times on Dec. 8, 2019