Margaret T. Russick of Riverside, N.J., passed away peacefully on Feb. 9, 2020. She was 94.
She was known as a kind person who would do anything for anyone and spent a lifetime caring for her family. Margaret loved to cook for the family gatherings and you never went home hungry.
In her younger years she helped out at the Park Luncheonette, her mother's business. She enjoyed the music of the 30's, 40's and 50's.
She met the late John at St Rose Catholic School through a best friend they married in July 1945. Their marriage was blessed by two children: John B (Mary) Russick and Kathy (Don) Dahlman; grandchildren: Colleen (Rob), Christen (Michael), and John C. (Trish), great-grandchildren: Riley, Blake, Luca, Chase, and John D, sister in laws: Jenny Russick and Gail Russick, and many nieces and nephews.
A special thank you to the caregivers for their kindness and compassion.
Come celebrate 94 great years Tues. from 6 to 8 p.m. and Wed. 10 to 11 a.m. at the Sweeney Funeral Home, Riverside, where there will be a service at 11 a.m.
Interment Lakeview Cemetery, Cinnaminson.
In lieu of flowers donation may be made to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Dr. Ste 300, Marlton NJ, 08053.
Sweeney Funeral Home
Riverside, N.J.
Published in Burlington County Times on Feb. 9, 2020