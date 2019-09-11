Home

POWERED BY

Services
PAGE FUNERAL HOME - BURLINGTON
302 E UNION ST
Burlington, NJ 08016
(609) 386-3700
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Taylor

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Taylor Obituary
Margaret "Marge" (Ryan) Taylor passed away Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at the age of 87.

Marge was born and lived her entire life in Burlington City. She worked for and retired from Eastwick's Florist in Edgewater Park.

She was a dog lover and was known by many dogs to carry biscuits in her pockets as a treat for them all the time. Marge enjoyed going to yard sales and Long Beach Island, but especially loved spending time with her 13 grandchildren and family.

Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Ken, who passed away in April of 2016.

She is survived by their seven children, Tina Taylor, Kenny Taylor (Kathy), Martin Taylor, Terry Yurko (Patrick), John Taylor (Louise), Maria Murphy (Bill), and Rosalee Schoonover (Robert); 13 grandchildren, Naomi Tilton, Patrick Boyle, Nicholas Taylor, Vanesa Hilger, John Hilger, Blake Schoonover, Olivia Yurko, Grace Yurko, Lucas Yurko, Riannan Taylor, Brielle Taylor, Evan Taylor, and Taylor Murphy; two great- grandsons, Finn and Jack Tilton; a brother and sister-in-law, Lee Ryan (Eileen); and her longtime and dear friends, Margery Rusnack and Joyce Van Brunt (Jack).

A visitation will be held from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Page Funeral Home, 302 E. Union Street, Burlington. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at Corpus Christi R.C. Church, 11 S. Sunset Road, Willingboro, with burial to follow in Laurel Hill Cemetery, Jacksonville Road, Burlington.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family through the funeral home's web site below.

Page Funeral Home,

Burlington

www.pagefuneralhome.com

#lifecelebrationbypage
Published in Burlington County Times on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now