Margaret "Marge" (Ryan) Taylor passed away Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at the age of 87.
Marge was born and lived her entire life in Burlington City. She worked for and retired from Eastwick's Florist in Edgewater Park.
She was a dog lover and was known by many dogs to carry biscuits in her pockets as a treat for them all the time. Marge enjoyed going to yard sales and Long Beach Island, but especially loved spending time with her 13 grandchildren and family.
Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Ken, who passed away in April of 2016.
She is survived by their seven children, Tina Taylor, Kenny Taylor (Kathy), Martin Taylor, Terry Yurko (Patrick), John Taylor (Louise), Maria Murphy (Bill), and Rosalee Schoonover (Robert); 13 grandchildren, Naomi Tilton, Patrick Boyle, Nicholas Taylor, Vanesa Hilger, John Hilger, Blake Schoonover, Olivia Yurko, Grace Yurko, Lucas Yurko, Riannan Taylor, Brielle Taylor, Evan Taylor, and Taylor Murphy; two great- grandsons, Finn and Jack Tilton; a brother and sister-in-law, Lee Ryan (Eileen); and her longtime and dear friends, Margery Rusnack and Joyce Van Brunt (Jack).
A visitation will be held from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Page Funeral Home, 302 E. Union Street, Burlington. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at Corpus Christi R.C. Church, 11 S. Sunset Road, Willingboro, with burial to follow in Laurel Hill Cemetery, Jacksonville Road, Burlington.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family through the funeral home's web site below.
Page Funeral Home,
Burlington
www.pagefuneralhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Sept. 11, 2019