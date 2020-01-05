|
|
Margaret Jean Theiss passed away, after a brief hospitalization, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at Medford Leas, in Medford. She was 73.
Margie was born Sept. 20, 1946, in Philadelphia, the daughter of William Alfred and Mary Margaret Cressman; and sister of William A. Cressman of Avalon, N.J., and San Diego, Calif.
Margie was a loving and generous daughter. As a young adult working for TWA, she frequently took her parents on European travel adventures, and as a wife and homemaker, she loved bringing her parents and family together at her home in Jacobstown, N.J.
She earned a degree in Economics at Rutgers University. She will be remembered for her outstanding culinary skills and her eagerness to join her husband, Al, in his gardening, and Alaskan salmon fishing adventures.
One of the happiest days in Margie's life was Valentines' Day 1979, when she married her true love, Alvin Theiss. Her relationship with "Al" was warm and loving and mutually supportive until Al's death Dec. 20, 2013. Both Margie and Al had a wonderful sense of humor, they loved their home and gardens, and pets, and were often the ones to bring great food and treats to family gatherings.
Margie was diagnosed with stage 4 esophageal cancer in 2013. Despite the successful removal of cancer, Margie suffered the rest of her life with debilitating after-effects of the treatment used to eliminate her cancer.
Margie is survived by her brother, William Arthur Cressman and his wife, Nancy Stone Cressman, and their two children, Susan Elizabeth Thonart who has two children, William Jacque Thonart and Olivia Alice Thonart of Grez Doiceau, Belgium, and William Stone Cressman, who has two children, Dina Tolkin Cressman and Jack Aidin Cressman, of San Diego, Calif. Margie also is survived by her two step-children, Brian Theiss and his three children, Delana, Claire and Logan Theiss of Guyton, Ga., and Carla Waters and her daughter, Alexis Waters-Ford, of Lyons, Ore.
Margie's curiosity and intellect, her zest for good living and for loving those around her, has touched us all in many positive ways and she will be remembered fondly, and with a smile in our hearts.
Margie's wish for her interment was to be joined with her husband Al Theiss' cremated remains at the Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 350 Province Line Road, Wrightstown, N.J., where they will both now reside together forever.
Tilghman Funeral Home,
New Egypt
www.TilghmanFH.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Jan. 5, 2020